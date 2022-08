Chief Justice Ian Winder

BP Breaking| Ian Winder was sworn in as The Bahamas’ new chief justice by Deputy to the Governor General Cynthia “Mother” Pratt during a ceremony at Baha Mar this morning.

Winder has served as a justice since July 1, 2014. He was also appointed judge of the Court of Appeal in the Turks and Caicos Islands on February 2, 2020.

PRIME Minister Philip Brave Davis Q.C. was in attendance.

Looka GOD Moving Powerfully in our country for our people!