How Fraternization Undermines Public Policy

Dear BP,

In policing, fraternisation is classically defined as the development of personal, intimate, or overly familiar relationships between officers (especially across ranks or supervisory chains) that compromise professionalism, ethics, or impartiality. It is considered problematic because it can undermine discipline, morale, and public trust.

Key Elements of Fraternisation in Police Forces

Definition:

Fraternisation refers to establishing personal or intimate relations that cross professional boundaries within law enforcement. It often implies impropriety, unprofessionalism, or ethical violations.

Fraternisation refers to establishing personal or intimate relations that cross professional boundaries within law enforcement. It often implies impropriety, unprofessionalism, or ethical violations. Context in Policing: Occurs when supervisors and subordinates develop romantic or close personal ties. Can also mean officers forming inappropriate relationships with criminals, suspects, or members of the public that compromise impartiality. Seen as a breach of professional norms similar to military fraternisation rules.



Why It’s a Problem

Chain of Command Issues:

Personal involvement between officers in the same supervisory chain can lead to favouritism, biased decision-making, or conflicts of interest.

Personal involvement between officers in the same supervisory chain can lead to favouritism, biased decision-making, or conflicts of interest. Morale and Cohesion:

Police work relies heavily on trust and interdependence. Fraternisation can erode morale, create divisions, and reduce operational effectiveness.

Police work relies heavily on trust and interdependence. Fraternisation can erode morale, create divisions, and reduce operational effectiveness. Public Trust:

The public expects officers to act with neutrality and integrity. Fraternisation with suspects or community members in compromising ways can damage credibility.

Comparison: Military vs Police Fraternisation

Risks and Trade-offs

Risk of Favouritism: Promotions or assignments may be influenced by personal ties.

Risk of Compromised Investigations: Relationships with suspects or witnesses can taint evidence or testimony.

Risk of Legal Liability: Departments may face lawsuits if fraternisation leads to discrimination or harassment claims.

How fraternisation undermines cohesion

Perceived or actual favouritism — When officers form romantic or overly close personal relationships, others may believe decisions about assignments, discipline, or backup are influenced by loyalty rather than merit. Even the appearance of bias can fracture team trust.

Breakdown of command authority — A supervisor involved with a subordinate may struggle to enforce rules, give corrective feedback, or make operational decisions without conflict of interest. Subordinates may also hesitate to challenge or report misconduct involving someone they’re close to.

Compromised operational decision‑making — In high‑risk situations, officers must trust that partners will act objectively. Emotional ties can distort judgment, create hesitation, or lead to risk‑taking to protect a partner.

Morale problems within the unit — When some officers are perceived to have special access, protection, or influence, resentment builds. This can split teams into informal factions, weakening the sense of shared mission.

Conflicts of interest in investigations — Officers involved in personal relationships may be unable to participate in certain cases or disciplinary processes, creating operational gaps and complicating internal accountability.

For all these reasons, fraternisation can isolate superiors from what is happening in their organisations, leaving them blindsided by revelations arising from circumstances or adverse press coverage.

How the isolation of superiors damages cohesion

Information control becomes power — When a small group filters what a leader sees or hears, they can steer decisions toward their own interests. Others in the unit quickly sense this and lose confidence in the fairness of leadership.

Breakdown of shared situational awareness — Policing relies on accurate, timely information from many sources. If a superior only hears one group’s version of events, operational decisions become skewed, and officers stop trusting the process.

Erosion of internal trust — Officers who feel their perspectives are blocked or dismissed may disengage, form factions, or stop raising concerns. Cohesion depends on everyone believing their voice has a path upward.

Increased risk of misconduct going unchallenged — Gatekeepers can shield themselves or allies from scrutiny by preventing complaints, warnings, or external advice from reaching leadership. This creates pockets of unaccountable behaviour.

Distorted leadership perception — A superior who only hears filtered information may believe the unit is functioning well even when morale is collapsing. This disconnect widens the gap between command and frontline officers.

Why is this especially dangerous in a police environment

Operational safety depends on accurate information — If a leader is misinformed, officers may be sent into unsafe situations or given flawed instructions.

Public trust is fragile — A command team that appears insulated or manipulated can undermine community confidence in oversight and integrity.

Hierarchical structures amplify the effect — In a strict chain of command, a small group controlling access to a superior can influence an entire department.

In effect, corrupt or compromised junior officers or their associates’ become “gatekeepers” of information, sometimes urgently required by their superiors to make urgent policy decisions. This can lead to reputational damage to the organisation and public mistrust, both of which are detrimental to the police. How does this happen?

How gatekeeping behaviour undermines a meritocratic police force

· Distorted decision‑making

· When a superior only hears filtered information, they cannot accurately judge performance, risk, or organisational needs. This leads to:

Promotions based on visibility rather than competence

Misjudged disciplinary decisions

Operational blind spots that reward the wrong behaviours

Meritocracy depends on complete, unfiltered situational awareness.

· Creation of informal power structures

Gatekeepers become de facto decision‑makers because they control what the superior knows. This creates:

Inner circles that receive opportunities

Officers who advance through proximity, not performance

A culture where loyalty is more valuable than skill

Once informal hierarchies form, formal merit‑based systems lose legitimacy.

3. Suppression of dissent and innovation

When access to leadership is controlled, officers with new ideas, concerns, or warnings cannot be heard. This leads to:

Stagnant practices

Unreported misconduct

Loss of talented officers who feel unheard

In the end, it is the responsibility of police management to determine whether any of these behaviours affect their organisation and staff, and, if they do, to take measures to mitigate the damage.

The foregoing also applies to some of our politicians.

Sincerely,

Some “Ole” Geezer