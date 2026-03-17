HALKITIS: VAT FOOD EXEMPTION IS IMMEDIATE COST RELIEF FOR OUR CITIZENS

NASSAU, Bahamas — Economic Affairs Minister Senator Michael Halkitis has mounted a strong defense of the government’s decision to exempt all unprepared food items from value-added tax (VAT), positioning the measure as a clear, consumer-focused reform designed to deliver immediate cost-of-living relief while avoiding unnecessary complexity in the tax system.

Speaking during debate on amendments to the Value-Added Tax Act, Halkitis underscored the practical impact of the policy: “We have opted to exempt all food items, all unprepared food items from VAT. That means when you go to the grocery store, you will pay zero VAT on those food items.”

While critics have raised questions about whether a zero-rated model would have been preferable, Halkitis explained that the exemption approach achieves the same outcome for consumers—zero VAT at the register—while streamlining the system for both businesses and the government. Under the exemption model, neither consumers nor importers pay VAT on these goods, eliminating the need for complex input credit claims and government refunds that would arise under zero-rating.

By contrast, he noted, a zero-rated regime would allow businesses across the supply chain to claim VAT credits, potentially creating a costly and administratively heavy refund system. The chosen approach, Halkitis argued, avoids that burden while still ensuring that savings reach households directly.

Addressing concerns from some in the business community about implementation challenges, Halkitis pointed out that merchants have been given a three-month transition period to update their systems. “In this age of technology and AI, we think that three months is ample time to be able to make that adjustment,” he said, adding that the government remains engaged with stakeholders to ensure a smooth rollout.

The measure builds on a series of VAT reforms introduced in recent years, including the reduction of the general VAT rate from 12 percent to 10 percent in 2022 and the halving of VAT on unprepared food items to five percent in 2025. The latest move effectively removes VAT entirely from essential grocery items, marking a significant escalation in efforts to cushion households from rising prices.

Halkitis framed the reform as a targeted response to global economic pressures, noting that small, import-dependent economies like The Bahamas are particularly exposed to international inflation. “International inflation does not remain overseas. It arrives directly in our grocery stores, our shipping ports and on our electricity bills,” he said.

By eliminating VAT on basic food items, the government aims to increase disposable income for families while supporting broader economic activity through higher consumer spending. The exemption is part of a wider package of affordability measures, including reduced customs duties on select goods and an increase in the national minimum wage.

Taken together, Halkitis argued, the policy reflects a balanced approach—one that delivers tangible savings at the checkout, supports businesses with a simpler framework, and avoids the fiscal strain of large-scale VAT refund obligations.

The exemption on unprepared food items is set to take effect on April 1, 2026, with the government signaling continued monitoring and engagement to ensure its full benefits are realized across the economy.