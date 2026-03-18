FNM CANDIDATE CHARLENE REID ORDERED TO PAY COMPENSATION FOR UNFAIR DISMISSAL

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Dr Charlene Reid

NASSAU| A Free National Movement (FNM) candidate and owner of Easy Dental Care, Dr Charlene Reid has been ordered to pay $3,219 to a former employee for wrongful and unfair dismissal, the Industrial Tribunal ruled.

The dispute arose after the employee refused to share her date of birth and join a so-called “Birthday Club,” after which she was removed from a workplace WhatsApp group and not scheduled for work for nearly a month.

The Tribunal found that these actions amounted to constructive dismissal and awarded compensation for both wrongful and unfair termination. The dental practice said it has already complied with the ruling.

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