MAN KILLED IN SHOOTING ON ABRAHAM STREET, POLICE LAUNCH INVESTIGATION

NASSAU| Police have launched an investigation into a fatal shooting that occurred on Abraham Street, off Kemp Road, leaving one man dead.

According to preliminary reports, Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were dispatched to the scene shortly after the incident was reported. First responders provided medical assistance to the victim before transporting him to the hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries while en route.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the deceased, and details surrounding the circumstances of the shooting remain unclear. It is also not known at this time whether any suspects have been identified or taken into custody.

Police say investigations are ongoing and are appealing to members of the public who may have witnessed the incident or have relevant information to come forward.

Further updates are expected as more information becomes available.