PLP Leads in New National Poll

thegallery242.com

NASSAU| A new national survey of Bahamian voters shows the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) holding a clear lead over its rivals, while Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis is viewed as the most trusted leader to guide the country through challenging times.

The poll, conducted between February 12 and 24, 2026, surveyed 805 Bahamians nationwide. It found that 38 percent of likely voters would support the PLP if a general election were held today, compared to 18 percent for the Free National Movement (FNM) and 12 percent for the Coalition of Independents (COI). A significant 29 percent of respondents said they remain undecided.

Among key issues, the PLP was also perceived as the strongest party on economic matters. When asked which party is “good for the economy,” 44 percent selected the PLP, while 14 percent chose the FNM and 11 percent the COI. Another 31 percent were undecided.

Similarly, 41 percent of respondents said the PLP is best positioned to create opportunities for Bahamians.

The FNM and COI each received 15 percent support on that measure, with 29 percent again undecided.

It added that Prime Minister Davis holds an 18-point trust advantage over the Leader of the Opposition, calling the margin “significant,” while acknowledging that a substantial number of voters remain undecided.

“We are encouraged by the momentum and will continue engaging voters across every island to earn their support,” the statement added.

The survey was conducted by Public Domain, a Bahamas-based market and opinion research firm. Data was collected through live interviews on both landlines and cell phones. The poll carries a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points for the full sample and 4.3 percentage points among likely voters.