Hubert Minnis SHALL BE ELECTED LEADER OF THE FNM ON JUNE 1ST as Turmoil under Pintard’s leadership rocks FNM!!!

FOUR SITTING FNM MPS STAND SOLIDLY WITH HUBERT MINNIS! Cartwright set to back Minnis for Leader…

PM HUBERT MINNIS

ABACO| When Parliament begins the 2024/25 budget debate Former Prime Minister Hubert Alexander Minnis will be seated as Leader of HM Loyal Opposition.

Bahamas Press, which is always weeks ahead of news media in the country, can now confirm delegates around the country are shouting MINNIS! MINNIS! MINNIS!

In Rock Sound Eleuthera the Executives have warned Michael Pintard to do not send anyone to lead them because their decision to fall in, lock step, behind Minnis is final.

Today, while most leaders of the country are in Exuma, Minnis is traveling across the entire stretch of the Northern Bahamas, first stopping in Abaco to lockdown delegates to his camp.

Pintard, who has also fallen out of grace with St. Barnabas MP Shanendon Cartwright, is now considering nominating Travis Robinson for the deputy leadership post. Look what the FNM has come to!

Meanwhile, Minnis has lined up his leadership team, moving in Antonette Nesbitt -Christie for the top post as Women’s Association President.

Bahamas Press is projecting a Landslide Victory for Hubert Minnis gathering 70% of the delegates, who shall return to lead The FNM in a General Election fight.

Some four sitting FNM MPs, namely Shanendon Cartwright, Kwasi Thompson, Adrian Gibson and Iram Lewis will all back Minnis for leader at the JUNE 1St, 2024 ONE DAY National Convention….

