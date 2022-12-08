Husband stabbed to death by wife’s ex-boyfriend in Pinewood…

file photo

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting a homicide tonight in the community of Pinewood Gardens where the husband of a woman was stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend.

BP is learning the ex had launched several threats-of-death on the new couple; many complaints being reported to police.

The ex-boyfriend stormed into the couple home with a kitchen knife. A violent exchange erupted and before you knew it the young husband was bleeding to death as the jealous ex stabbed the man multiple times inside his own home. How sad.

We gata pray for our people yall.

