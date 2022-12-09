Equipment to begin construction for new roads and airports on Cat Island has arrived!

Roadworks equipment arriving on Cat Island.

OLD BIGHT, Cat Island| Cat Islanders are set to reap the rewards of electing a Prime Minister to office.

Works are set to begin in Cat Island for a new airport terminal and massive roadworks in the community.

A high-functioning airport, with regular domestic and international commercial airlift concurrently, with the redevelopment of New Bight airport to service south Cat Island are in motion. Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis KC revealed plans for the new facility last month.

The government’s airport private-public partnership (PPP) initiative will enhance the airports, namely the New Bight and Arthur’s Town which has the full attention and drive of Prime Minister Davis who is also the island’s MP.

Cat Island Development Company assigned for the roadworks has begun mobilization and equipment has already arrived.

Team BP is live on the ground moving supplies and scoping out sections that will set out the redevelopment plans for the island.

