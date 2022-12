DOUBLE HOMICIDE victims on Ferguson Road this morning.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press have now captured the two men gunned down outside a construction site on Ferguson Road (Perpall Tract) off West Bay Street. The men were intercepted and their vehicle sprayed with a high-powered automatic weapon.

Their identities have not been made known. They live in Bains and Grants Town and that is as much as we know.

They both were employed at a construction site where they were gunned down.

We report yinner decide!