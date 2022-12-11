Two more traffic fatalities in the last 24 hours…

NASSAU| Police on the island of New Providence are investigating a traffic accident that has left a 19 year old male dead.

The accident reportedly occurred shortly after 4:00 a.m. on Sunday 11th December 2022 on

University Drive in the area of Portago Road, and involved a red and green Yamaha Crypton Scooter and a silver Nissan Cube.

The motorcyclist received serious injuries and was taken to hospital via EMS personnel where he later succumbed to his injuries.

MEANWHILE, on Grand Bahama a senior citizen lost his life in a traffic fatality. A 70-year’old male of Sea Grape, Eight Mile Rock around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday 10th December 2022 was killed.

Preliminary reports revealed that a 31-year-old male, was driving west along Queens Highway in

a silver 2013 Cadillac XTS when he reportedly struck the victim, who was attempting to cross the street.

The victim received serious injuries and succumbed to injuries on scene.

Police are investigating and appealing to members of the public to drive with due care and attention. Additionally, members of the public are encouraged to wear fluorescent colored clothing at night, to ensure they are visible to the motoring public.