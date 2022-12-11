First Lady Ann Marie Davis hits the ground on Cat Island planting trees in Old Bight…

First Lady Mrs Ann Marie Davis and Minister Lisa Rahming spending the day on Cat Island.

CAT ISLAND| Mrs. Ann Marie Davis takes her breadfruit tree planting initiative to Cat Island.

Firstly at Old Bight Primary School grounds then to the grounds of the Cat Island Children’s Home.

Mrs. Davis spoke to the students at both locations explaining the usefulness of the breadfruit tree as the best “tree that feeds.”

The Hon Lisa Rahming, Min of State in the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development and Mrs. Davis planted trees at both locations.

At the Children’s Home, the “Gift of Giving in Paradise” team brought gifts, tablets and T shirts for the children at the Children’s Home.

Very productive, educational part of a powerful weekend in Cat Island.