THREE DIE IN TRAFFIC FATALITIES ON ELEUTHERA IN 24 HOURS!

Kendrick Moss is victim Sunday morning Eleithera fatality.

ELEUTHERA| Police on the island of Eleuthera along with officers from the Traffic Division, New Providence are investigating two (2) separate traffic accidents, which have resulted in the death of two (2) males, on Sunday 11th December 2022.

The first accident reportedly occurred shortly after 3:00 a.m. on Queens Highway, near a

business establishment in Governors Harbour Eleuthera.

Preliminary reports revealed that a black Honda Stream, driven by a female and occupied by a

male passenger, was traveling south along Queens Highway, in the area of a business

establishment, when the driver collided with a wall and tree.

The female received minor injuries and was treated and discharged by the local doctor; however, the male passenger received serious injuries and succumbed to injuries on scene.

The second incident reportedly occurred shortly before 12:00 noon and resulted in the death of a

30 year old male of Hatchet Bay, Eleuthera.

Preliminary reports revealed that the deceased was a passenger on the back of 2006 Chevy Silverado 250 truck that was traveling north along Queens Highway, when he accidently fell from the truck, as the driver overtook a vehicle.

Police are investigating these incidents and, are appealing to members of the public to drive with

due care and attention, obey the speed limit, never drive while intoxicated or tired, and when

driving and always wear your seatbelt.

Additionally, police wish to remind road users that pickup trucks are designed to carry

goods/cargo and not people; however, if you must give an individual a ride ensure that they are

seated flat in the truck.