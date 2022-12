JAYSON Whitfield

NASSAU| A police corporal has been charged with plotting the murder of 43-year-old passport office employee Jayson Whitfield.

Prosecutors say Cpl Darren Davis and his cousin Stephon Davis arranged Whitfield’s murder on December 2.

Whitfield was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds to the head on December 3.

The pair have been denied bail and will return to court March 23.