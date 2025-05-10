I Dream Of Sugar in downtown Nassau will certainly brighten your day!

Meet Sugar Bear at I Dream Of Sugar in Downtown Nassau.

NASSAU| I Dream Of Sugar, the latest cultural crave of a candy store of various native sweet items that entices the appetite and fancy of children, is proving to be the leading attraction of a kids’ sweet tooth.

The proprietor of the I DREAM OF SUGAR sweet attraction is Mr. Delconne Fergurson.

A young Bahamian entrepreneur who recently opened his business in the heart of Bay Street almost two years ago has launched his sweet brand with not only the natives but also the tourism industry in mind.

Mr. Fergurson is wasting no time in spreading the word about his sweets business to families, attracting various youth organizations including churches along with public and private schools.

Mr. Fergurson recently got a chance to take the fun like circus and colorful aspect of I Dream Of Sugar to treat some 498 students from 58 schools including the Family Islands, who this week participated in the National Primary School Track and Field Competition.

The company’s mascot Sugar Bear joined in with the National Sports Authority in giving the students A Fairy Well Party, compliments of Mr. Fergurson company I DREAM OF SUGAR.

Other than mascot Sugar Bears entertainment, the student athletes’ excitement was heightened with lots of gifts such as mascot beats, trivia gifts, and backpack bears with lots of colorful candies and some of the company’s branded items.

The I Dream Of Sugar Candy store is located across from the Straw Market on Bay Street. Pay them a visit!

Gift items at I Dream of Sugar Store in Downtown Nassau.