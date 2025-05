Scenes where a young child drowned in Eight Mile Rock.

FREEPORRT| Eight Mile Rock residents are mourning the loss of a child this afternoon after he went missing at the beach in the community.

The body of the child was discovered lifeless a short time later, while another was rushed to hospital. That child’s condition is still unknown.

The tragic incident comes just one day before Mother’s Day leaving a mother heartbroken.

We will follow this incident as updates become available.

