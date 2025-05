Police cruiser responding to a drowning crashed responding killing a driver.

FREEPORT| Bahamas Press is reporting a second tragedy on Grand Bahama and this time it involves the police.

A fast speeding police cruiser crashed into a motorist vehicle while attempting to respond to the Eight Mile Rock drowning incident this afternoon.

We now learn that crash resulted in the death of the oncoming driver, and a complete write-off of that new FORD Police cruiser.

Pray for all those involved in this most difficult time.

We report yinner decide!