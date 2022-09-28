Immigration is mourning the passing of Mr Anthony Williams…

STATEMENT | The Department extends its deepest sympathies to Mrs. Michelle Williams, Senior Immigration Officer, children, family, friends, the 1990 Squad-A, and colleagues of Mr. Anthony Williams, Chief Immigration Officer, on his passing.

As we acknowledge his passing, we likewise acknowledge the contributions he made to the legacy of the organization, and his devoted service to his country.

Officer Williams passed away on Tuesday, 27th September 2022.

It is our earnest prayer that his loved ones are granted strength and comfort during their time of

bereavement.