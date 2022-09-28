Six newly donated dialysis machines comes to PMH…

PHA Chairman Andrew Edwards recieved the machines from corporate sponsors.

NASSAU| The Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) Dialysis Unit received a significant boost as it officially took possession of six (6) donated dialysis machines on Wednesday.

The donation of six (6) Fresenius 2008T Hemodialysis Machine with Bibag for Hemodialysis treatments was facilitated by Coral Pharmaceuticals Limited, a representative for Renal Dynamics in the Bahamas.

The donation supports the need for dialysis machines for the Princess Margaret Hospital Dialysis Unit; especially considering the age of the existing equipment.

Each device has the capacity to treat an estimated three (3) patients per day.