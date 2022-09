This past year has laid the foundation for progress and recovery. Tune in 10 AM Wednesday, September 28, 2022 as Prime Minister Davis makes his contribution to the House of Assembly on the accomplishments and challenges of YEAR ONE and the road ahead.

Streaming Live Platforms

YouTube: https://youtu.be/xxm2D8R5emk

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/824392745240979/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1ynJOaQlzZrKR