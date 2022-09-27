BMA and Ship Owners Association pay a courtesy call on the Prime Minister for Bahamas Maritime Week

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Minister of Transport and Housing the Hon. JoBeth Coleby-Davis, officials of the Bahamas Maritime Authority (BMA) and the Bahamas Ship Owners Association paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis, September 26, 2022, at the Office of the Prime Minister to celebrate Bahamas Maritime Week.

Some of the matters discussed: The maritime industry is currently the third highest revenue generator in the Bahamas. Its outreach program trains dozens of Maritime Cadets, providing scholarship opportunities for Bahamians interested in the sector, with BMA the largest sponsor of the cadets initiative.

The focus of the Bahamas Ship Owners Association is to create the best quality ship registry — not merely the biggest, but one that attracts the best partners, with best business and environmental practices, generating growing revenue, and leading jobs for Bahamians in the industry. (BIS Photos/Anthon Thompson)