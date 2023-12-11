In our interconnected world, the need for good quality is ‘paramount,’ says Economic Affairs Minister at Standards and Quality workshop

The Jamaican National Agency of Accreditation conducted a five-day workshop for various stakeholders December 4-8 at the New Providence Community Centre on Blake Road. An official ceremony was held on Wednesday, December 6. Pictured L-R: Stephan Farquharson, Technical Officer (CROSQ); Pauline V. Curry, Chairperson, BBSQ Standards Council; Hon. Michael Halkitis, Minister of Economic Affairs; Sharonmae Shirley, Chief Executive Officer (JANAAC); and Dr. Renae Bufford, Executive Director, BBSQ. (BIS Photo/Betty Vedrine)

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Jamaica National Agency for Accreditation (JANAAC) conducted a five-day training workshop, entitled ‘Transformative Quality Management Training for Businesses,’ to engage local business persons in commitment to achieving high standards and quality for their products and services.

The event, which was hosted by the Bahamas Bureau of Standards and Quality (BBSQ), was held at the New Providence Community Centre on Blake Road. An official opening ceremony was held on Wednesday, December 6. The workshop was sponsored in part by the 11th European Development Fund (EDF) Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) Programme.

Delivering remarks was Director of the BBSQ, Dr. Renae Bufford, who welcomed attendants and said that workshops such as these fostered and sustained the culture of quality standards in the country.

These types of workshops are not just stand-alone events but annual events, which extend the quality and standards for The Bahamas,” she said. “The adoption of these international standards”, she said, “also enhances the experience of the consumer.”

Minister of Economic Affairs, the Hon. Michael Halkitis said that in our interconnected world, the need for quality is ‘paramount.’

Whether consumers are purchasing goods, engaging with industries or utilizing services, quality serves as the foundation upon which trust is built — the currency of all successful relationships, personal and professional,” he said. “For business, what you offer your customers extends beyond products and services. It is my firm belief that pride is synonymous with quality and the sense of pride we infuse into our work and offerings. It is what builds not only better businesses but also better economies and communities.”

Also delivering remarks was CEO, JANAAC, Sharonmae Shirley and Technical Officer (Accreditation and Conformity Assessment)/CARICOM Regional Organization for Standards and Quality (CROSQ), Stephan Farquharson.