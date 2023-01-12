INAGUA: ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS APPREHENDED

INAGUA| Police on the island of Inagua apprehended eighteen (18) illegal immigrants on Thursday 12th January, 2023.

According to reports sometime around 12:30 p.m. a concerned citizen alerted police that a group of illegal migrants were observed in the area of “The Bus’ Clarke Harbour, 35 miles east of Matthew Town. (WHAT HAPPENED TO THE DEFENSE FORCE VESSELS?)

Police in collaboration with members from the Bahamas National Trust, conducted a search of the area and arrested fourteen (14) males and four (4) females.

The group was transported to the Matthew Town Police Station and later handed over to the Department of Immigration for further investigations.

ONCE AGAIN THE DEFENSE FORCE MISSING IN ACTION!

We report yinner decide!