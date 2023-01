ELEUTHERA| Police arrested a 16- year -old North Eleuthera High student after the student sold marijuana infused cookies to three of her addicts (classmates).

The students immediately became unwell and had to get medical help.

When yinner ga stop buying and selling dope around here? When?!

Cookies should not be sold on campus period! But hey dis da Bahamas! And not just drugs are being sold the classrooms these days!

Yinner needs to stop it!

