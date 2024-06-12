Inaugural Ethiopian Airlines flight arrives for historic Afreximbank Annual Meetings (AAM 2024) in The Bahamas

Delegates from the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) arrive at LPIA.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Just before 5pm on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 Ethiopian Airlines – a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner — touched down at Jet Aviation bringing 241 delegates for the historic 31st Afreximbank Annual Meetings (AAM 2024), and the Third Edition of the AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF) in the capital.

It was also history in the making for Ethiopian Airlines – its inaugural flight to The Bahamas: touching down under hazy skies and warm conditions indicative of June weather.

On hand for the arrival was the Hon. Alfred Sears, Minister of Immigration and National Insurance, as well as other officials.

The Department of Immigration and Jet Aviation set up a welcome desk near the tarmac, to allow for a smooth process, and offered water and soft drinks.

Among delegates were His Excellency Mahamadou Issoufou, Former President, Republic of Niger and Leader of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA); His Excellency Hailemariam Desalegn, former prime minister of Ethiopia; Dr. Monique Nsanzabaganwa, Deputy Chairperson for the African Union Commission/United Nations Economic Commission for Africa; international media, performers and musicians, and other conference participants.

It is the first time AAM will be held in the Caribbean region. The meetings will run June 12 – 14, 2024 at Baha Mar Resort, Cable Beach. The theme for the event is: “Owning Our Destiny: Economic Prosperity on the Platform of Global Africa.”

It is envisioned that the impact of the three-day event will be heightened by the Opening Ceremony, the Presidential Plenary, and high-level panel sessions.

On April 11, 2024, The Government of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas and African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) signed an Agreement for The Bahamas to host the 31st Afreximbank Annual Meetings (AAM) and the third edition of the AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF) from 12 – 14 June 2024.

At that signing, Prime Minister Davis underscored the importance of his country hosting the historic meetings.

He said: “Hosting both the AAM and ACTIF demonstrates the determination and commitment of The Bahamas to leverage on the shared history, identities, and cultures of AfriCaribbean nations to forge significantly greater trade, investment, and direct transport linkages.”

And added: “Doing so will stimulate economic growth and development, which will feed through to immensely beneficial societal impact. It is also vital that we enhance our global influence by speaking with a unified voice on matters such as securing global action to meaningfully address climate change.”

The focus will be on the emerging neo-protectionism from advanced economies and the need for Africans to pursue self-determination in the context of a global Africa that includes the Caribbean and the Diaspora generally.

The AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF) will be marked by colourful events to celebrate shared AfriCaribbean culture, as well as elevate the essence of the two regions’ shared socio-economic aspirations.

Among the Keynote Speakers are: the Hon Philip Davis, Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas; the Hon Mia Amor Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados; His Excellency Dr. Irfaan Ali, Chairperson of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and President of Guyana; and His Excellency Issoufou, Former President, Republic of Niger and Leader of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Other speakers include Senator the Hon. Michael Halkitis, Minister of Economic Affairs, The Bahamas; His Excellency Ulrich “Rick” Alexander Fox, Ambassador-at-Large of The Bahamas and CEO of Partanna Global; Dr. Roger W. Ferguson, Jr., Former Vice-Chair of the Federal Reserve, USA; and Mr. Jeannel Wyclef Jean, Musician, Muse IC Incorporated.