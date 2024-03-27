Ingraham is forecasting trouble ahead for Free National Movement Leader Michael Pintard…

Pintard proposes a ONE DAY Convention in distant 2025 leaves FNM far from DEMOCRATIC! PM Davis may call election before that time! FIGHT FOR FNM LEADERSHIP INTENSIFIES…

Former PMs Hubert Ingraham and Hubert Minnis

NASSAU| The playwright who climbed his way to the top of the FNM is now proposing a one day national convention slated for 2025. Pintard is afraid to be challenged by former PM Hubert Minnis. His days were cut short in office following a snap general election in 2021, but he is now seeking a comeback.

Pintard, in a move to ax party officers opposed to him, threatened to ditch hardcore Minnis supporters for nominations if a challenge against him continues.

The Marco City MP vowed that he will destroy Kwasi Thompson and Iram Lewis who are already backing Minnis in his bid to return to the party helm.

Hubert Ingraham told a source close to BP that a return of Minnis is possible. The source said Ingraham suggested that Pintard is losing ground within the party and his move to axe sitting members proves Pintard is not solid in his seat.

Ingraham has questioned the rationale behind a one day convention, asking, “WHAT IS THAT?”

Bahamas Press warned that Pintard could count the days to his removal as Opposition Leader in the Parliament and leader of the FNM.

All we can say is this: With Ingraham out of the ear of Pintard, it ain’t long nah!

We Report Yinner Decide!