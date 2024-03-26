Retirement Breakfast in appreciation to 14 retiring team members of the Department of Social Services.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Officials at the Department of Social Services, Ministry of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting, hosted a Retirement Breakfast for 14 of its Team Members Friday (March 22) at the Paul H. Farquharson Conference Centre, Police Headquarters, East Street. The event was addressed by the Minister of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting, the Hon. Myles K. LaRoda who applauded the retirees for their years of service to the Department, the Ministry, and the wider Bahamian community.

Minister LaRoda was accompanied by Mrs. Phedra Rahming-Turnquest, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting; Ms. June Collie, Senior Under Secretary, Ministry of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting; Mrs. Donette Williamson, Under Secretary, Ministry of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting, and Ms. Charlamae Fernander, Acting Director, Department of Social Services along with other senior officials and staff of the Department of Social Services and the Ministry.

The Retirees included: Mrs. Lorraine Duvalier (Deputy Director); Ms. Zenovia Coakley-Mills and Ms. Donna Barr-Burrell (Assistant Directors); Ms Eudora Major and Ms. Stephanie Laverne Stewart (Chief Social Workers); Ms. Ellen Stubbs (Senior Social Worker); Ms. Olive Morley (Office Manager II); Ms. Julie Hanna (Chief Clerk); Ms. Sheena Mortimer (Supervisor); Ms. Lavern Gardiner (Cook); and Ms. Jenny Mae Colebrooke, Ms. Clarice Ferguson, Ms. Bethsheba Hanna and Ms. Kirlean Davis-Thompson. (BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna)