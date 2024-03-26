Senior “Pasta” was ordered to report to the police station after preaching on Sundays and is accused of indecent assault with a teen!

Matheo Smith, 28

NASSAU| A senior pastor has found himself on the wrong side of the law and has been granted an $8,000 bail while under conditions to report to the Grove Police Station after preaching on Sundays before 7pm.

The Senior Pastor, who is also a newly minted Justice of the Peace in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas and school principal, is accused of assaulting a 15-year-old girl.

Assistant Chief Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans (A serious protector of children) read the charge to Matheo Smith, 28, with cruelty to a child and indecent assault.

Smith is alleged to have spanked the child and exposed his nude photos to her on March 18th while on the island of New Providence. DA PREACHER NAH!

He pleaded not guilty to the charge despite mounds of evidence, photos and all. His trial begins on April 29th and if the preacher can’t see BP ga tell him now…ya ga preach in jail!

Baptist Preacher Glendon Rolle is representing Smith. Boy look what “da PASTA dem” coming to in this lil NASSAU town!

We report yinner decide!