Renward Wells was rushed to Hospital after suffering a Cardiac Arrest…

Former Cabinet Minister Renward Wells.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning former Health Minister in the Minnis Cabinet, Renward Wells, has suffered a cardiac arrest incident while at home today.

The former MP for Bamboo Town was rushed to hospital where he was resuscitated and is presently listed in stable but critical condition.

Wells will be moved to ICU this evening where he will undergo a battery of tests by the medical teams at the hospital.

Both former Prime Minister Minnis and DPM Desmond Bannister rushed to hospital to get an update on the situation. Duane Sands, who is a heart surgeon, is presently in Canada, while attacking the current government on travels. But that is another story for another day!

Wells was a former athlete for the Bahamas in his youth. Yinner pray for him.

