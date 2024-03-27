Serial rapist D’emon Seymour strikes plea deal to three rapes, assault and armed robberies gets 10 years…

Divon D’emon Seymour taken to court in 2021.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting a dangerous serial rapist was on Tuesday sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment as part of a plea deal.

Divon D’emon Seymour owned up to three rapes, two armed robberies, and an assault with intent to rape when he appeared before Justice Gregory Hilton.

Back in 2021 Seymour, then 39, of Red Street, Ida Street, appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney and was charged with three counts of rape, assault with intent to rape and armed robbery.

Well he going to a place where rape goes to another level. WE GONE!

