International Transport Workers Federation General Secretary pays a courtesy call at MOTIA

NASSAU, The Bahamas — May 1 , 2024, Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation — Mr. Stephen Cotton, General Secretary of the International Transport Workers Federation paid a courtesy call on Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (MOTIA) the Hon. Chester Cooper and his executive team.

Standing from left are: Howard Thompson, Director of Labour; the Hon. Pia, Glover-Rolle, Minister of Labour and the Public Service; Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper; Stephen Cotton; Shella Burrows, General Secretary of Bahamas Hotel Union; Cecilia Strachan, Permanent Secretary, MOTIA, and Lisa Adderly-Anderson, Under-Secretary, MOTIA. The International Transport Workers Federation represents transport unions in 149 countries in port, road, rail, seafaring, tourism and aviation sectors. (BIS Photos/Kemuel Stubbs)