Its Good to be Aliv…Improving telecommunications for Bahamians….

SPAIN: TEAM ALIV is on the move making big improvements in telecommunications in the Bahamas.

Charnette Thompson – VP B2B, Cable Bahamas, Wayde Watson – Parliamentary Secretary Economic Affairs, Julian Wilkins – Former Chairman of CANTO, John Gomez – CEO Aliv meet up for a chat at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona Spain.

MWC is the largest mobile conference in the world where the entire mobile technology ecosystem is displayed.

Aliv Business and The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation recently signed an agreement to deliver WiFi Internet services as a pilot project in downtown Nassau.