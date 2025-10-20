Jamaican woman driving around with fake Bahamian driver’s license pleads guilty – set to be deported!

Magistrate Court

NASSAU| A Jamaican woman is facing deportation after she was convicted of having a fake Bahamian driver’s license.

Unniss Sturrup, 63, handed the fake license to an immigration officer on October 2, a court heard.

Sturrup was arrested after it was determined that the license was a forgery.

Sturrup pleaded guilty to possession of a forged document when she appeared before Magistrate Abigail Farrington.

She was ordered to pay a $500 fine to avoid spending one month in prison.

As Sturrup has no status in the country, she will be handed over to immigration for deportation.