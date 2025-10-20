PM Davis set to advise Governor-General Cynthia Pratt to issue a WRIT OF ELECTION THIS WEEK!

Weak Pintard FNM will not contest the By-Election in Golden Isles following a lack of funding and PLP 3-0 win record with by-elections!

Prime Minister Philip Davis KC last week at PLP Ratification of 14 candidates.

NASSAU| Prime Minister Philip Davis KC will advise Governor-General Dame Cynthia Mother Pratt this week to issue a Writ of Election to fill the vacancy in the seat of Golden Isles following the death of Environment Minister Vaughn Miller.

The former Cabinet Ministers’ State Funeral will be held this week at Bahamas Faith Ministries on Carmichael Road this coming Friday.

PM Davis will pump up his election-ready Tsunami machine testing messages of progress and renewal for the Bahamian people before the due October 2026 General Elections.

The PLP will kick-off its TAKE NO PRISONERS Tsunami Campaign on Monday October 27th at the Golden Gates Park Carmichael Road.

Weak Opposition Leader Michael Pintard will not offer any candidate for the FNM opposition with sources telling BP, “We have no money, have raised little for a by-election much less a General Election. WE IN THE FNM ARE BROKE, weak and have been reduced to rubble following the 2021 General ELECTIONS.”

In BBB Analytics data FNM opposition ratified candidate in a race Brian Brown is trailing under 25% of the votes in an almost 7,000 registration of voters in the constituency.

This will be a walk in the park for incoming PLP Golden Isles candidate Darron Pickstock who in polling has collected a 54% majority support from constituents.

In the last West Grand Bahama and Bimini by-elections FNM voters shrank by almost 300 voters with Pintard’s candidate beaten in almost all polling divisions except one polling area on Bimini.

Weak Sands has fled Elizabeth as a candidate afraid to face PLP The Energy Minister Jobeth Coleby Davis.

Deputy Leader Shanendon Cartwright has fled St Barnabas like a bat out of hell as incoming MP Michael Halkitis turns up the heat in the inner-city community.

BP believes Leader Michael Pintard who axed Iram Lewis in Central Grand Bahama will also vacate Marco City before the next election is called. It ain’t Long NAH!

We report yinner decide!