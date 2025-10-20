Anglicans are set to open the 122nd Diocesan Synod tonight at Christ Church Cathedral

NASSAU| The 122nd Anglican Diocesan Synod is set to open this Monday evening at 7:30 pm at Christ Church Cathedral.

Representatives from parishes from around the Diocese are expected to begin the week in long sessions and meetings to discuss the business of the Church.

Bishop Laish ZANE Boyd will deliver his charge to the church in tonight’s opening service where a number of national, regional and international matters will be presented.

We at BP wonder if following Synod 2025 the Bahamas will consider an appointment of its first female ARCHDEACON in the church delivering greater equality in representation among clerics. Breaking the male-dominated role in the century old traditions!

Bishop Boyd is getting ready to host on November 7th Bishops from around the province A Provincial Conference to elect a new Archbishop for the Church of the West Indies; a faithful pastor to lead and direct the Province.

We at Bahamas Press wonder if the House of Bishop will deliver a second Bahamian Archbishop to lead the church during those meetings.

Archbishop Drexel Wellington Gomez, who passed away last week Tuesday, became the first Bahamian to be installed Primate of the Province of the West Indies back in 1996. He officially retired in 2009 as the Bishop of The Bahamas and The Turks and Caicos Islands after serving as Bishop of Barbados for some two decades.

We report yinner decide!