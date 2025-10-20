Former Nassau Guardian and Tribune staffer Assistant Pastor Rev. JACOB Adderley passes at 77

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning former staffer at the Nassau Guardian and Tribune passed away in Saturday. He was 77-years-old.

In a statement the Senior Pastor of Bahamas Holy Bible Mission Rev. Henry Rolle and congregation with profound sadness announce the passing of Rev. Jacob Adderley, Assistant Pastor.

He was a devoted follower of Christ whose faith impacted our local assembly, churches at home, abroad and our nation at large.

Rev Adderley was always willing to sacrificially help others.

He is at rest in the arms of the God he loved and served with his whole heart. May the God of all comfort be with his wife, children family and friends. May we continue to trust in God’s Sovereignty and be assured that “ He will never leave you , nor forsake you” Deut. 31:6.

For us at BP we offer our deep condolences to the family on his passing.

May he rest in peace.