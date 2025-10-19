First homicide in over two weeks recorded on Robinson Road…

Scenes from shooting on Robinson Road.

NASSAU| A male crashed in a parking lot on Third Street the Grove and Robinson Road near Early Bird Food Store Sunday afternoon 4pm. He was reported lifeless in a purple Nissan Cube following the crash when onlookers called police.

Inspector Culmer confirmed the male fled from a nearby location where he was shot, later lost control of his vehicle before dying on scene.

Police does not know if he was a suspect fleeing from a crime or what!

Detectives said the victim was in his late 20s and cannot confirm if the victim was monitored or known to police.

If you have a missing relative call police.

We report yinner decide!