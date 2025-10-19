Archbishop Drexel Wellington Gomez State Funeral set for early November one day before the Diocese Provincial Synod

Archbishop Drexel Wellington Gomez, 88

NASSAU| Funeral plans for Archbishop Drexel Wellington Gomez are well being advanced and we at BP have more information to share.

We know the official State Funeral service for the late Archbishop will take place on Thursday 6th November 2025 at Christ Church Cathedral at 11am. Burial will follow at St Agnes Church yard on Baillou Hill Road.

The official funeral service will take place just one day before the planned Provincial Synod of the Church in the Province of the West Indies, held in the capital from November 7-14, 2025, to elect a new Archbishop. The Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Bishop Laish Zane Boyd is the host.

The Most Rev. Drexel Gomez, former archbishop in the global Anglican Communion who was known for advancing theologically conservative views, died at age 88 on Tuesday 14th October according to his son, former Cabinet Minister Damian Gomez KC.

The Diocese of the Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands in a statement said:

“His contribution spans the diocese, the community of the Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands, the Province of the West Indies, and the worldwide Anglican Communion,” stated the diocese.

“It would be fair to say that the impact of this Bahamian son from Bullocks Harbour, the Berry Islands, to the world stage has been nothing short of tremendous.”

Drexel Wellington Gomez was born in 1937 in the Bahamas-owned Berry Islands, and was educated at Codrington College in Barbados and St. Chad’s College in the United Kingdom.

Gomez was ordained a deacon in 1959 and a priest in 1961. In 1972, he became the bishop of the Diocese of Barbados at age 36, the first Bahamian-born person to lead the regional body.

Gomez was elected archbishop and primate of the West Indies in 1998, serving in the leadership position until he retired in 2008. He remained active in church affairs until earlier this year.