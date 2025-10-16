PM DAVIS: A By-Election is coming in GOLDEN ISLES!

Senator Darron Pickstock ratified as the PLP candidate in Upcoming By-Election

PLP Leader Prime Minister Philip Davis KC along with 14 ratified candidates for the upcoming General Elections.

Nassau| As hundreds gathered at PLP HQ to ratify 14 candidates before the National General Council Prime Minister Philip Davis KC announced that a by-election is coming!

Among the candidates named Senator Darren Pickstock was ratified last evening at the incoming MP for Golden Isles.

The Free National Movement has nominated Brian Brown as its candidate for the seat, but it is still unclear if the party will find courage or enough funds to contest the seat. Brian Rolle is expected to represent the Coalition of Independents which we know will come hot last in a three way race.

Sharing highlights and successes of his Government PM Davis warned Union Leaders to be careful of person who stand at their side. He recalled how the former FNM Government axed some 2,000 public servant workers during its last term in office before the Hurricane Dorian or the Pandemic.

The PM also warned how Opposition Leader Pintard has said he wants a right-size government. PM Davis pressed what a statement like that means for Bahamians in the service if the FNM is returned to office.

Prime Minister Davis reminded Public Servants how every year since his government came into office in 2021 Public Servants were given a salary increase (2022, 2023 and 2024). The PM added that teachers were given some $3,000 in increases along with a retention bonus under his government.

PM Davis told PLPs to get ready as the Party will put to the test its record to the people – first in Golden Isles.

The PLP ratified the following individuals last evening: Bacchus Rolle – South Beach, Lesia Miller-Brice – Sea Breeze, Myles LaRoda – Pinewood, Jamahl Strachan – Nassau Village, McKell Bonaby – Mount Moriah, Leon Lundy – Mangrove Cay, Central & South Andros, Darron Pickstock – Golden Isles, Pia Glover-Rolle – Golden Gates, Mario Bowleg – Garden Hills, Fred Mitchell – Fox Hill, Sebas Bastian – Fort Charlotte, Jobeth Coleby-Davis – Elizabeth, Jomo Campbell – Centreville, Keith Bell – Carmichael.

We report yinner decide!