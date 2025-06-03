JCNP denies knowledge of Brian Adderley’s group has no business licence!

NASSAU| How could Brian Adderley and Johnny Moon Archer have representatives on the JCNP and participate in the Labour Day Rush when they have no business Licence? HOW?!

What is the JCNP dealing with here!?

The court has ruled and formal notice that all licences registered to The World Famous Valley Boys Junkanoo Group has been revoked from the system of the Inland Revenue Department! So how is the JCNP permitting these damn lawless people to operate? HOW?

WHAT KINDA LAWLESSNESS IS THIS IN THE BAHAMAS AND DEEP INSIDE THE JCNP?

We report yinner decide!