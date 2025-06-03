The government launches its updated, re-branded website

The government has marked a digital milestone with the launch of an updated ‘bahamas.gov.bs‘ website. A jubilant ceremony, held under the theme, ‘A Journey Through Tech Odyssey,’ was held to recognize the occasion at the British Colonial, June 2, 2025. Members of the team are pictured from left: Deputy Project Manager Anthony Rolle; Chief Technology Officer Trevor Brown; Assistant Director/Project Manager Lynn Williams; Minister of Economic Affairs, Hon. Michael Halkitis; Parliamentary Secretary Wayde Watson; Director of DICT Charlene Laing; Deputy Director Melissa Poitier; Kartik Mehta of Netclues; and Deputy Project Manager Kino Lockhart. (Photos/Courtesy DICT)

NASSAU, The Bahamas – In a defining moment the government has launched its revamped, updated, and re-branded ‘bahamas.gov.bs‘ website, gateway to a smarter, more connected Bahamas, and to the wider world.

A jubilant ceremony, held under the theme, ‘A Journey Through Tech Odyssey,’ was held to mark the occasion at the British Colonial hotel, June 2, 2025. Delivering remarks was Minister of Economic Affairs, Senator, the Hon. Michael Halkitis who said this was a major milestone for the country.

“This is not merely a technological upgrade — it is a national achievement. It represents our collective commitment to building a government that is more transparent, more accessible, and more responsive to the needs of every Bahamian,” he said.

This moment is also a chapter in what we proudly call ‘A Journey Through Tech Odyssey.’ It is a journey not mapped by roads or borders, but by bold ideas, digital milestones, and the courage to reimagine how we serve our people. Like any great odyssey, it is driven by purpose and propelled by innovation. It is a voyage that challenges us to think differently, to act decisively, and to build systems that reflect the future we envision.”

He said the platform is a ‘cornerstone’ of the country’s digital transformation agenda, designed to serve as a single, trusted gateway to government — where citizens, residents, and visitors alike can access services, find information, and engage with public institutions in a secure, efficient, and user-friendly environment.

He also said that from a national perspective, this website is a strategic investment in digital equity, ensuring that all citizens, residents, businesses, and visitors — regardless of location or ability — can access public services online. It is also part of a public sector modernization, streamlining how the government operates and delivering value to the people. The website will also provide economic resilience, by enabling businesses and entrepreneurs to interact with the government more easily and efficiently.

He listed a number of benefits offered by the new platform including:

• A modern design that makes it easier to find information and services;

• A virtual assistant that helps users navigate the site and get answers any time of day;

• Stronger security to protect your personal information;

• A system for sharing important alerts quickly and clearly;

• A new way to view public documents — like brochures and reports — in a more interactive and user-friendly format;

• The ability for agencies to manage their own content, ensuring that information is always up-to-date and relevant;

• Accessibility features are essential for making sure everyone can use the platform easily. These include screen readers and read-aloud tools that read text and describe elements like buttons and images for people who are visually impaired, options to enlarge text for easier reading, and captions on videos for those who are hearing impaired.

“These tools are not just conveniences — they are the instruments of transformation. They are the sails and compass of our digital voyage, helping us navigate toward a smarter, more connected Bahamas,” said Mr. Halkitis.

Finally, he thanked the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Director, Charlene Laing, and her dedicated teams — DICT designers, web administrators, graphic artists, public officers, and strategic partners — whose hard work, under the leadership of Minister Halkitis and Parliamentary Secretary Wayde Watson, brought this vision to life. “Your efforts are helping to build a more modern, inclusive, and forward-thinking Bahamas.”

Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Wayde Watson, said that it was some 14 years ago (in July 2011) when the government launched its official web presence and eGovernment platform, bahamas.gov.bs website. He said that at the time, it was a warmly embraced introduction to immersing the government into the digital space/world.

“We Bahamians often take for granted the official website; however visitors or persons interested in The Bahamas would google the Bahamas and the search results, in most instances, would bring them directly to the bahamas.gov.bs landing page,” said Mr. Watson.

“At that time, the current website served its purpose! But when the Davis administration took office in 2021, in alignment with our BluePrint For Change, the first official technology project approved was the revamping, rebranding and revolutionizing of the Government’s official website.”

Consequently, the website was revamped and updated with new management tools and protocols and newer technology.

“We rebranded the site by making it more aesthetically pleasing with a more Bahamian theme, giving each MDA the ability to select a theme, with a different color scheme but with the same look and feel,” he said.

Mr. Watson thanked the Prime Minister, the Hon. Philip Davis, Minister Halkitis and the Cabinet of The Bahamas for approving the project. He also thanked the Management team at DICT and their partners including MDA and NetClues who helped to bring the vision into fruition.

DICT Director Charlene Laing also delivered brief remarks. She said the journey to the launch was a long one but it was all worth the effort. She thanked her staff for their hard work and said their commitment and dedication made the journey easier.