New Day for Long Island delivered by PM Davis

NASSAU| Today at the Office of The Prime Minister PM Philip Davis KC turned his focus on Long Island and delivered multiple contracts to help the people in that part of the country.

PM Davis will soon announce plans for the new airport for the island among many other projects set for the community.

PM Davis noted “that today, we”…we announced a $20 million investment in the Long Island Road Rehabilitation and Waterworks Project.

“This isn’t just about construction — it’s about connecting communities, improving water access, creating jobs and empowering Bahamian companies like Rowdy Boys Construction. We’re expanding opportunities, island by island.”

It’s official!! The contract for the Long Island Roadwork Rehabilitation and Waterworks Project has been signed with Rowdy Boys Construction.

This 20 million dollar contract includes:

– Paving 18 miles of roads—from Stella Maris Airport to Salt Pond.

– Verge clearance over more than 100,000 square yards.

– Laying over 253,000 square yards of new limerock base and pavement.

– Installing 6,000 cat’s eyes, 40,000 feet of road striping, and 25 regulatory signs.

– And, equally important, we’re modernizing the water system, with new pipelines and 119 lateral service connections.

Its a NEW DAY FOR LONG ISLAND!

