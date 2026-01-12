JOHNSON FAMILY MOURNS THE DEATH OF A THIRD RELATIVE IN CAR CRASH TONIGHT!

Ashantio Clevorn Johnson, Demeris Armbrister and Johnathan Johnson

NASSAU| Three family members all dies suddenly in less than three months apart.

In November the first relative to die tragically was a Prison Officer Ashantio Clevorn Johnson, 23, died just months after his proud father cried tears of joy watching him graduate from the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services training programme. He was stabbed to death at a lodge bar on Baillou Hill Road North.

Then in early December Defence Force Marine Demeris Armbrister [Ashantio cousin] died when his vehicle crashed on Tonique Darling Highway.

And now tonight this same Johnson family is mouring the sudden death of a third relative Police Constable 4760 Johnathan Johnson who tonight lost his life in a car crash on East Bay Street just near the East Villa Restaurant. Johnson from Lower Bogue Eleuthera. He died on impact with his vehicle bent beyond recognition.

Those who knows the virtues of prayer plesse pray for the family.

May their souls rest in peace.