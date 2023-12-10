Jones Town Taxi Driver who fled the Bahamas following sex charges involving a minor arrested in US…

Jamal Bookie Missick, 36

FLORIDA| Sources deep inside the United States Marshal’s office confirmed to Bahamas Press the arrest of another Bahamian involved in deep darkness!

US Marshals confirm the arrest of wanted pedophile Jamal Missick, 36, of Jones Town, Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama. He was arrested after making an illegal entry into the United States on Thursday, December 7th at 12 am in the morning.

Missick, aka “Bookie”, a Taxi Driver by profession, fled the Bahamas after facing serious charges of having breached his monitoring device and witness tampering. He was recently charged with having unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor.

Now BP published the police bulletin last week and within hours US agents were on the lookout for the scum “Bookie”. We congratulate the US team in their swift action.

“Bookie” had help. Someone funded his escape into the US and someone also paid for his escape from justice here. We trust he will be swiftly returned to the Bahamas to face justice for the DARKNESS he committed on a minor.

