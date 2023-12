Fire engulfs home on West Bay Street.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting a house fire on Kisskadee Drive off West Bay Street.

The fire started in a bedroom around 10:20 am on Sunday morning. The teen daughter first smelled smoke and called her father to alert him of the development. Other members of the family were at church.

Fire services were called, arriving some 30 minutes later to battle the blaze.

NO life was lost and everything can be replaced. Pray for the family in this time of loss.

