Will Junkanoo Groups be Compliant with the JCNP Foundation Act Rules?

File photo

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is now questioning Junkanoo Group and asking the question if the groups [ A and B] are compliant with rules as set down by the JCNP to appear on the Boxing Day and New Year’s Day Parade.

Despite much advice and rules that govern A and B Categories, Bahamas Press questions the eligibility of many groups to appear on Bay Street this holiday season.

At last check with the registrar, we see no incorporation certificate for several groups that operate and collect funds as a legitimate entity as required by law. How do these groups collect thousands in donations without proper registration or compliance as required to function as an A and B-Category group?

We wonder if the JCNP has investigated these breaches and is questioning why are the rules not being followed or applied in this case.

Some of the A Groups have had the exceptional privilege of having the counsel of senior legal advice on these matters. WHO Listened and complied? WHY ARE Junkanoo Groups committing such flagrant breaches and failing to comply?

Bahamas Press is on to this and several matters involving junkanoo.

Additionally, we wonder why, after many years, some junkanoo shack members still have to defecate in the bushes while preparing for the parade.

Yinner nasty and lawless now! STAY TUNED!