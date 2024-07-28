Junior Cabinet Minister personal assistant arrested for gun and weapons possession….

File photo

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning the personal assistant to a Junior Cabinet Minister has been arrested by police along with her spouse and is set to be charged with gun crimes this week.

Excellent work by the Royal Bahamas Police Force team of investigators has detained a husband and wife after a cache of weapons was found in their possession.

The arrest went down sometime last week as detectives on New Providence closed in on the couple after an extensive investigation.

The personal assistant of the Junior Cabinet Minister had just returned to the capital a few weeks ago from Canada and was being tracked and monitored by international intelligence teams. She hails from Bimini.

Your Bahamas Press a few months ago warned about serious security breaches inside Government Offices and a lack of proper vetting processes of personnel inside highly sensitive government agencies and departments.

Ya cannot be working for government and trafficking weapons into the country; aiding the carnage and bloody massacres on our streets!

BP congratulates the Royal Bahamas Police Force under the command of DECENT Clayton Fernander and his stellar team of officers on this major weapons find.

We report yinner decide!