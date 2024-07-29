Thousands of public servants get increment payments

Minister for Labour and Public Service Hon. Pia Glover-Rolle

PM Davis

NASSAU| The Ministry of Labour and Public Service has confirmed the timely disbursement of scheduled increment payments for public servants this month.

The announcement, made today by Minister Pia Glover-Rolle, aims to address recent concerns from some public servants regarding discrepancies in their July paychecks.

In a press statement, Minister Glover-Rolle acknowledged reports that incremental increases had not been reflected accurately for a small group of public servants.

“Upon further examination, it appears that the simultaneous rollout of the National Insurance Board (NIB) rate increase impacted the amounts posted to some accounts,” Glover-Rolle said.

She advised all public servants to account for related salary deductions, including NIB contributions, when calculating their compensation.

Glover-Rolle assured that any systemic issues leading to missed payments would be addressed urgently. “For any persons who may have been inadvertently excluded from receiving payments due to systemic issues, we will address these select cases as a matter of urgency,” she stated.

Additionally, Glover-Rolle highlighted that annual increments are designed to counteract inflation’s impact on public servant wages.

The government is currently reviewing public service salaries to ensure they remain competitive and reflective of modern economic realities. “We are conducting a salary review across the public service to maintain competitive compensation and benefits,” she said.