McDonalds Palmdale has gone to the dogs! FOOD NOT GOOD FOR PETS!

Store open while under massive renovations…WHERE ARE THE HEALTH INSPECTORS WHEN YA NEED DEM?!

McDoanlds burnt chicken sandwich at Palmdale Branch.

Dear Editor,

On Sunday at McDonalds I got the shock of my life at its Palmdale operations. The store is under renovations and yet the full store is selling burgers and running out of stock. WHAT IS THIS!?

How a store with ruptured walls and floors, with glass and dust flying all around, could remain open to the public just baffles me; no care that one could be eating DUSTY BURGERS AND FRIES and yet the customers and managers don’t give a damn!

Anyway, I was sent to order a Mac Chicken sandwich of which I was told there was none in stock. I asked for another sandwich and once again the reply was that there was none in stock. I then said “gimmie what yinner gat!” It was at this time when I knew something terrible was about to happen.

Ignoring all the obvious signs and red flags I waited on the chicken sandwich and to my surprise the sandwich was not hot, it was flat without any sauce or mayonnaise and appeared not crispy chicken, but a burnt churred bun and meat that was delivered in the bag. Upon closer inspection the burger looked like one a those sandwiches which weathered a Cat 5 Hurricane and was left to stale under normal conditions 365 days ago. Tough as conch!

WHAT HAS McDonalds in the Bahamas come to?!

BP, please share this story as I am sick and tired of the piss poor service and downgraded product passed onto us Bahamians while the prices climb higher and higher everyday.

I know I should have returned the sandwich but the big bite left with all my DNA was too much for me. I was overwhelmed that, after paying almost $10 for a sandwich at McDonalds, it would be animal cruelty to feed it to my pets.

Signed

“Disgusted with McDonalds”