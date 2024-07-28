Bahamas Bureau of Standards and Quality employee dies in early Friday morning car crash at Caves

NASSAU| A YOUNG woman became the 36th traffic fatality victim in the country after she lost control of her vehicle and crashed on West Bay Street early Friday morning.

Police were alerted to the crash after 2am.

Bahamas Press can now confirm that the woman was Narissa Reckley who is employed at the Bahamas Bureau of Standards and Quality. She was reportedly traveling west on West Bay Street when she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a wall at Caves Village.

She was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Reckley was an only child and is spoken of by friends to be polite, kind, well mannered and humble.

Police said they had to use the jaws of life to remove her body from the vehicle, adding that they suspect that speed was a factor in the crash.

May her soul rest in peace.